EG Baseball: Mariners Over Avengers, 2-1

Above: Anders Nelson beats out the throw for a hit. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

The Avengers ventured south to Narragansett to play a little baseball. The game was exciting right to the end, even though the final of 2 to 1 was not an Avenger win.

The Mariners went ahead early with two runs in the second inning. The bats were active on both sides, but for the Avengers, instead of hits, they were men left on base. The tying run was thrown out at the plate and the game ended with men left on second and third.

The Avenger record is now 1 and 2 for the season, but it’s early and they look good. I can see them improving along with the weather.

Next up for the boys will be a non-league game at home April 13 against Coventry.

p.s. This was my first time at this field and, as I normally do, I looked up to the top of the light poles. I wasn’t disappointed. There was a large nest with a youngster in it. Then a parent flew in with dinner and fed it to the baby. That made my trip especially worth the ride.