‘Disney’s Descendants’ Hits EGHS Stage Dec. 7-10

Above: Mal (Eden Mulson) leads her classmates in a scene during ‘Disney’s Descendants at EGHS. Photo by Joe Morel

The talented students of East Greenwich High School are set to dazzle audiences with their upcoming production of “Disney’s Descendants,” scheduled to run from Dec. 7 through Dec. 10. This enchanting musical, based on the popular Disney Channel Original Movies, promises to be a highlight of the school’s theater season.

“Disney’s Descendants: The Musical” is a modern fairy-tale adventure that follows the teenage children of Disney’s most infamous villains as they navigate life at Auradon Prep, a school for the offspring of Disney heroes. The show is filled with heart-pumping music, stunning choreography, and a story that explores themes of identity, friendship, and the importance of making one’s own choices.

In other words, it’s a story about transformation and finding your place in the world

The production features a talented ensemble cast, and the students have embraced their roles with enthusiasm, bringing a fresh energy to these beloved characters.

Tickets are selling fast. “Disney’s Descendants: The Musical” is more than just a high school play; it’s a celebration of youth, creativity, and the magic of theater. Don’t miss the chance to support these rising stars and experience a show that’s sure to leave you spellbound.

Join us for a theatrical experience that will enchant audiences of all ages!