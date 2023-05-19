Dining News: Tilly’s Downtown Deli, Tasteful & 50 Main Bar & Kitchen

Above: Downtown Tilly owners Grace Bramhall and Ty Cosgrove with their children, Finnigan (8) and Theodore (8 months).

It’s spring and the dining scene is heating up, so EG News checked out what’s new in town.

Downtown Tilly is open for business at 241 Main St. and already satisfying sandwich lovers with their “modern deli” offerings with names we locals can love, including the Howland Hen – a pulled chicken sandwich with prosciutto and roasted red peppers, and the Frenchtown Dip – a ribeye and Swiss cheese sandwich with a side of au jus.

The eatery is the creation of Ty Cosgrove and Grace Bramhall, who moved to a house on Tillinghast Road with their young son Finnigan two years ago (they have since had a second child, Theodore, 8 months). Cosgrove has experience managing restaurants – owning a restaurant is a dream come true. After naming their Tillinghast home (complete with an 1825 farmhouse) the Tilly House – Grace, an artist, has an Etsy store of the same name – it seemed natural to name their new restaurant Downtown Tilly.

To start, they are open for breakfast and lunch Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sundays for brunch from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. They do not yet have a liquor license (which could come as soon as Monday). Their plan is to offer “Deli After Dark,” Thursday through Saturday evenings.

With two young children, Cosgrove and Bramhall are family focused. There is no separate kids menu but favorites like grilled cheese and chicken fingers are available and kids are very much welcome. Find out more HERE.

♦♦♦♦♦

We were sorry to see Raw Bob’s close last year, but happy to report that Tasteful has opened in that space at 5800 Post Road (sharing the building with PFit) and is looking to continue the juice-smoothy-acai bowl offerings and then some.

Owner Krishan Melone worked at Raw Bob’s and saw an opportunity when that business closed. After some renovations, Tasteful opened May 1 and, according to Melone, they are seeing a steady stream of old and new customers.

Melone is an artist and some of his portraits hang in the space along with works from other artists. He hopes to be able to provide a showcase artists’ work and maybe even add poetry or open mic nights down the line.

For now, you can order the Pulp Fiction smoothie or the Capuccino DeVito, or grab a Kapow or Feugo “shot.” They are open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Find out more HERE.

♦♦♦♦♦

If you’ve been wondering what’s happening at 50 Main Street, the good news is they are open for business with a menu featuring “the best that Rhode Island has to offer – modern yet classic New England seafood dishes, Italian cuisine, and creative entrees designed to offer something for everyone. The newest rendition of the space is called 50 Main Bar & Kitchen. The fresh interior showcases large photos from picturesque sites around East Greenwich and the bar remains the largest in town, a long U with a dozen+ beers on tap or craft cocktails if that’s the mood.

They do have a kids menu and they offer some specials, from “Wine Down Wednesdays” (with half off wines and charcuterie plates) to Taco Thursdays ($7 tacos and $7 margaritas), as well as half off appetizers Wednesday through Friday between 4 and 6 p.m. Find out more HERE.

♦♦♦♦♦

Meanwhile, Wild Harvest at 1675 South County Trail is now offering dinners on Friday nights, known as Foodie Fridays. You can find out their weekly offerings on their Facebook page HERE.

And, congratulations to Finn’s Harborside, which is celebrating 10 years under Finn’s family management.

Do you have a new business in town or something new at your business? Let us know – send an email to [email protected]

Editor’s note: Both Wild Harvest and Finn’s are sponsor advertisers on East Greenwich News.