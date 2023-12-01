College Football News: Licciardi, Swanson, Acciardo

Above: Matt Licciardi at Endicott. Courtesy of Endicott College

MATT LICCIARDI reaps honors at Endicott. Licciardi, a 5-11” 220 lb linebacker from East Greenwich, who plays for the Endicott University Gulls, has had a nice two years, reaping in several awards.

Licciardi was named to the First team All Commonwealth Coast Conference grid selections. He played in all 11 games and racked up 53 tackles, 1 sack and 1 forced fumble.

He has made the All Academic Conference team for three years and last year was a second team All Conference select and was named Player of the Week for 9/26/22.

Fellow Avenger CONRAD SWANSON finished his senior year at Western New England University as QB completing 83 of 160 passes for 1164 yards and 9 TDs with a long of 53. He also rushed for 602 yards with 5 TDs and a long of 79 yards.

CAMERON ALVES (Cranston West) of Stonehill has finished his four years for the SkyHawks, and is in the transfer portal looking for another year (two?) somewhere else. He started all four years for the Stonehill team. Rumor has it he would like to land at URI. Go get him, Rams!

JOE ACCIARDO Jr. shows California that RI kids can play football. Remember lil’ Joey Acciardo, son of Johnston High coach Joe Sr.? Well, in his second year at Santa Monica College in California, he played in nine games making 44 receptions for 715 yards and 7 TDs. The back-flip-in-motion kid has grown from 5-7, 155 lbs to 5-10, 183 and is now bigger than his dad. He has gotten attention from U-San Diego, UNLV, South Dakota, and several other California colleges.

Young Joe is an accomplished gymnast and stage performer, and, most likely will continue school and playing in the Golden State, where he is close to the movie studios and such, tho’ UNLV is up that alley.

P.S. Some colleges must have seen the clip of Joe Jr’s. back flip as one of them did it themselves in a recent game.

STUBBS TWINS in California too. Former Johnston players Deremy and Dillon Stubbs saw some playing time for Butte CC in Northern California (Aaron Rodgers went there). Besides looking at New England Preps for a post-grad year for your players, RIHS Coaches should take a look at the junior college systems, especially in California.

Congratulations to KEITH CROFT and Bishop Hendricken; SANDY GORHAM and Barrington; MATT KESTLER and Middletown, and MIKE TUORTO and North Providence for their Super Bowl wins.

TRUSS going after 3rd National & SEC Rings – Xavier Truss of Bishop Hendricken and the Georgia Bulldogs is looking to put a third national title ring and a third SEC ring on his finger this year. The ‘Dawgs have to get by Alabama in the SEC title game and then win the CFP for the third year in a row.

R.I. on TV – On TV last Saturday representing the Ocean State, were JEHLANI GALLOWAY (Classical) lining up at WR for the Western Michigan Broncos; THOMAZ WHITFORD (Narragansett) at TE for the New Mexico State Aggies in their upset of Auburn, a 28 point favorite; JASON ONYE (Bishop Hendricken) at DE for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and XAVIER TRUSS (Hendricken) at LOT for the Georgia Bulldogs. Ditto KWITY PAYE (Hendricken) for Indianapolis Colts versus Our Pats 2 weeks ago. He had a sack on Mac Jones I believe.

Rhode Island High School players who bear checking out by FBS or FCS D1 schools include: MYLES CRADDOCK and IAN COOPER (Moses Brown); BRAYDEN ROGERS, NOAH GIANCASTRO and TRENT STERNER (NK); RUSHAUNE VILANE, OSCAR WEAH and RONJAI FRANCIS (Bishop Hendricken); TERENCE CAMPBELL (LaSalle Academy); DAVID RODRIGUEZ (Mt. Pleasant); AMANI BOAH (South Kingstown); and DANIEL ROSE (Davies Tech ). Coaches, if you have someone to add to this list let me know.

RI Coaches – Hope to see you ALL at the Wednesday MVP Night, December 13th, 2023 sponsored by the Providence Gridiron Club. Make sure you have your Offensive and Defensive Players there and have their parents too. The PGC set a record at the Super Bowl Bight with 350 in attendance. The MVP night should come close.

This information is brought to you courtesy of Brooker Sports Initiative. If you have info on a local player doing well in the college ranks in football please send to [email protected].