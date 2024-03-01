Cole Boys Basketball Team Wins State Title

Above: The 2024 State Champion Cole Boys Basketball Team.

The Cole Boys Basketball team captured the state title Feb. 17 after going 9-1 in the regular season. They beat Ponaganset 61-44.

The one loss during the season was to Westerly in mid-January and that’s who the Lancers faced in the division finals, this time beating them by 28 points.

“The kids were so eager to play them again ever since losing that game in January,” said Coach Spencer Alkins.

From there, Cole beat Ferri Middle School (Johnston) in their gym in the state semifinals, and then met Ponaganset in the state final.

“We had played Ponaganset twice in a preseason tournament in early December,” said Alkins. “We as coaches were extremely proud of the guys because to beat a very good team three times in one season is a very difficult thing to do. Ponaganset did not lose a game all season until the championship.”

Finals Stats:

Michael Hayes (7th grader): 17 points, 3 rebounds, 3/5 3pt

Jake Stanger (8th Grader): 17 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists

Cole Bianco (8th Grader): 10 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists (Cole stood out defensively all playoffs. He played the whole game and guarded the best player on the opposing team in the State Semifinals and State Finals)

Patrick Dargon (8th grader): 10 points, 12 rebounds

Coaches:

Spencer Alkins (EGHS Class of 2017)

Andrew Licciardi (EGHS Class of 2018) – Andrew was on the last Cole team to win the state final in 2014

Morgan Field