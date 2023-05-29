Chalk the Block 2023 in Pictures

by | May 28, 2023

Above: Finley Pollard, 11, works on his tiger as one of the artists participating in the 2023 Chalk the Block on Thursday, May 25.

Photos from the 2023 Chalk the Block, part of the Arts on Main Stroll – the first of the season – Thursday, May 25.

Anna Truesdell putting the finishing touches on Lady and the Tramp.

Chalk the Block 2023 from the ground up.

Harini Sudhakar, 12, works on Winnie the Pooh.

Finley, 10, on the right, and Juliette, 14 on the right.

Jackson Ryan, 11, with his dad, the muralist Bob Ratigan.

Ivy von Maffei image brought the luck.

Henry Truesdell with his flags of the world.

Laura and Dustin Bottaro.

Audrey Carr, left, and her brother Sawyer Carr, 17 work on their squares.

Chalk the Block 2023 on Peirce Street.

Madison and Ava McDowell with their world sunflowers symbolizing happiness.

EG News at the Stroll: Deron Murphy, left, and Stephen Susi.

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? As a 501-c3, we depend on reader support. Become a sustaining (monthly) donor or make a one-time donation! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RELATED STORIES

Newsletter Sign Up

* indicates required

Archives

Latest Streaming

 