Buzz on Business: New Children’s Consignment Store

Do you have an update you’d like to see included here regarding an 02818 business? Whether it’s small or big news, we’d like to hear from you! Share the buzz: [email protected].

Everyone with young children ends up with lots and lots of clothes the children grow out of rather than wear out. One idea is to sell the clothes and that’s exactly how Meredith Clesas ended up opening Pretty Willow Things, a consignment store for high-end children’s clothes at 3 Franklin Road.

It started as a hobby during Covid. Clesas was home with two young children and she started out on the website Poshmark. When her younger child started school, last fall, Clesas thought, “Now is the time!”

The space on Franklin Road isn’t too far from her house so she grabbed it. The stop features children’s and maternity clothes.

“I have a great group of consignors,” she said, and the word is getting out there.

It’s been a lot of work but fun too, said Clesas.

Right now, the store is accepting consignments for winter and spring. It is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. most days. You can find out more at the website HERE.

In real estate news, Greenwich Bay Brokers has added two new agents, Wendy Bowen and Bridget Sternberg.