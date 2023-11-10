Buzz on Business: Mainstreet Coffee Celebrates 20 Years

Above: Mainstreet Coffee owner Steve Cinquegrana (standing) with regular Ray Johnson Friday, Nov. 3.

Do you have an update you’d like to see included here regarding an 02818 business? Whether it’s small or big news, we’d like to hear from you! Share the buzz: editor@eastgreenwichnews.com.

Steve Cinquegrana had a vision – a “third place” coffee shop on a road with plenty of foot traffic – and there was something about the building at 680 Main Street that felt right. No matter that it was a dress shop at the time, Cinquegrana bought the building in 2000 and set about learning all he could about the coffee business. Mainstreet Coffee opened in 2003 and 20 years later it is more popular than ever, providing that third place (after home and work) to hang out, enjoy coffee or a drink and talk with others.

They celebrated last Friday (11/3/23), with a steady parade of regulars and well-wishers, including Alan Langer, who said he’d been going there since 2006.

“It’s the place to be on Main Street,” said Langer. “The people he hires are tremendous. I come here three or four days a week.”

Langer, who runs a sales coaching business, often does work while at the coffee shop, including taking Zoom meetings.

“I’ve gotten business here. I’ve made friends here,” he said. “It’s just a great spot.”

Nights at the bar are popular too, with their signature espresso martinis as well as all the usual bar offerings. Cinquegrana said the crowd’s gotten younger over the years so on busy nights they have a doorman on hand to make sure no one under age gains entry.

He said he has no plans for retirement – “I’m going to keep going!”

Find out more about Mainstreet Coffee HERE.