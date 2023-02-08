Buzz on Business: Crumbl Cookies to Open in EG

Above: From left to right, Beth Nardozzi, Brady Nardozzi (13), Grace Nardozzi (17), Paul Nardozzi and, in front, Ruby Nardozzi (7).

EG residents Beth and Paul Nardozzi will soon be ready to open the doors at Rhode Island’s first Crumbl location. If you had asked either Beth or Paul if they had heard of of the cookie store before 2020, their answer would have been no. It wasn’t until they traveled for a family vacation to Southern California where they had their first Crumbl Cookie experience and then proceeded to return three more times the very same week.

I asked Beth about why she wanted to open in East Greenwich. She told me that after the California experience, the family started having conversations about bringing Crumbl to Rhode Island. Beth grew up in East Greenwich and since they live here they liked the idea of opening up in town. Beth liked the location between Thge Savory Grape and Dave’s Market for the store so when it became available, she explained to me, “We decided to take a big risk and move on. We were able to lock it down and things started to fall into place.”

Yes, Crumbl may be a franchise, but the Nardozzi crew showcases the local family touch. Beth and Paul’s oldest daughter will actually be working at the location, along with a few of her high school friends.

“We want people to love the cookies, the atmosphere, and for Crumbl to be a place that can bring people a little bit of happiness in a world that needs more of it,” said Beth.

The grand opening is tentatively scheduled for Feb. 24.

Crumbl Cookies is a cookie franchise started by two cousins in Utah in 2017. It has grown to over 600 locations. The staple cookie is the Chocolate Chip. Frosted Sugar is the other that is available every week. The other four cookies are rotating/new every week. The cookies are packed in a pink box. You can buy a single cookie, a 4-pack, a 6-pack, or a 12-pack.