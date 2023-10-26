Buzz on Business: Brews & News; Patio Update; NEIT’s AI Degree

Do you have an update you’d like to see included here regarding an 02818 business? Whether it’s small or big news, we’d like to hear from you! Share the buzz: editor@eastgreenwichnews.com.

East Greenwich News is hosting “Local Brews for Local News” at Linesider Brewing Co., 1485 South County Trail, on Friday, Nov. 3, as a kickoff event for our annual end-of-year fund drive. Starting Nov. 1, all donations up to $1,000 will be matched, thanks to generous matching funds from the Institute for Nonprofit News and our own Community Leadership Donors.

Local news informs voters, holds leaders accountable, and connects communities and neighbors. EG News provides that for our readers, funded by our readers. Last year, donors like you provided more than half of our operating budget.

So, come on out next Friday, Nov. 3, and say hi!

We will be there between 4:30 and 8:30 p.m. You can grab a brew, try some tasty barbecue (South County BBQ will be there) and make a donation to EG News. Hope to see you!

The Patio, East Greenwich, closed for the season last week. This is the first year they will be closed during the winter months but you can always get your fix in Providence at The Patio on Broadway.

The New England Institute of Technology (NEIT), announced that the university will offer a new Bachelor of Science degree program in artificial intelligence (AI) commencing with the Fall 2024 term.

NEIT’s new AI program will train undergraduate students to harness the power of AI to improve the quality of people’s lives and to advance business, medical, and institutional goals through creative and innovative applications as well as protect enterprises from the potential risks inherent in the new technologies. Graduates from this program are expected to work in a wide variety of industries including healthcare, banking, software development, logistics management, infrastructure operations, and education.

Applications are now being accepted for the Fall 2024 term. For more information, please contact the Admissions Office at 800-736-7744 or by email at [email protected].