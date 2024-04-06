Boys Volleyball: NK Tops EG, 3-0

Apr 6, 2024

Above: Luke Molo sets the ball. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

North Kingstown skipped into town (don’t say it!) with a record of 2 and 0. They hadn’t lost a set yet, so this was going to be interesting.

The first set was your proverbial nail-biter. The score never differed more than three points, and in the end, our Avengers lost 26-24.

Things didn’t go any better from there and EG lost this one. The next two sets had scores of 25-15 and 25-21.

The Avengers held some long rallies and returned a few shots I didn’t think anyone could return. 

After losing seven seniors and not being the tallest team in the league, they will need to work to hold their own. A win under their belt would go a long way to help that ball start rolling.

Next up for the Avengers is a home game against North Smithfield on April 9. 

Max Silverman makes the set. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

Spencer Warburton makes a soft return. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

Zachary Gessman sends one back from mid-court. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

Spencer Warburton makes the dig. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

Post-game handshakes. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

 

