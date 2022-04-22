Boys Volleyball: 3-0 Loss to La Salle

Above: Brayden Stanger powers a kill past the defense. Photos by Chuck Nadeau (chuckn.com).

Unbeaten La Salle hosted the Avengers for what turned out to be a somewhat one-sided volleyball game. The Rams won all three games.

EG came into this one with a 3-2-0 record, while LSA was riding a 6-0-0 wave. The first two games were respectable with EG scoring 21 on each, but the third was mostly La Salle with EG only scoring 15.

Height was definitely a factor. The Rams have four or five players that look to be over six foot six. They were like a picket fence at the net. That and EG has only nine players listed on their roster. This lack of depth has to affect the players.

The next game for the East Greenwich will be on April 26 against Cranston East at Cranston.

