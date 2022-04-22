Boys Volleyball: 3-0 Loss to La Salle

by | Apr 22, 2022

Above: Brayden Stanger powers a kill past the defense. Photos by Chuck Nadeau (chuckn.com).

Unbeaten La Salle hosted the Avengers for what turned out to be a somewhat one-sided volleyball game. The Rams won all three games.

EG came into this one with a 3-2-0 record, while LSA was riding a 6-0-0 wave. The first two games were respectable with EG scoring 21 on each, but the third was mostly La Salle with EG only scoring 15.

Height was definitely a factor. The Rams have four or five players that look to be over six foot six. They were like a picket fence at the net. That and EG has only nine players listed on their roster. This lack of depth has to affect the players.

The next game for the East Greenwich will be on April 26 against Cranston East at Cranston.

Editor’s note: We are recruiting parents or other volleyball enthusiasts to help us cover these games. Even just sending stats and a couple of notable plays would be a big help! Email [email protected]

Michael Dobrzanski returns from mid-court.

Andrew Guerzon makes a kill count.

Brayden Stanger digs a Rams serve.

Derek Matos does some dusting on a dig.

The handshake after the game.

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? As a 501-c3, we depend on reader support. Become a sustaining (monthly) donor or make a one-time donation! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

RELATED STORIES

Newsletter Sign Up

* indicates required

Archives

Latest Streaming

 