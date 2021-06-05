Boys Tennis: EG Falls to Wheeler, 1-6

Jun 4, 2021

Above: Troy Caron, EG’s #1 singles player. Photos by Chuck Nadeau. (Find all of Chuck’s photos at chuckn.com.)

The Boys Tennis team has had a rough go of it in this, their first season back in Division 1 play. They were moved into DI after an undefeated championship season in DII in 2019 and then … COVID. On Thursday, they lost to Wheeler 1-6, bringing their overall record to 1-6. 

Troy Caron, who plays #1 singles for the Avengers, lost a grueling 3 set match against Wheeler’s Charlie Caiati 5-7, 7-6, 1-0.  

Both Caron and Caiati are competing in the main draw of the state tournament in Slater Park this weekend. Troy heads into the tournament weekend with an overall record of 3-4 this season.  

Go Avengers!

Junior Hunter Lange, #2 singles, serves against . Wheeler’s Seb Orth. Lange beat Orth 6-3, 4-6, 1-0.

Troy Caron prepares a backhand.

