Boys Tennis: EG Falls to Wheeler, 1-6

Above: Troy Caron, EG’s #1 singles player. Photos by Chuck Nadeau. (Find all of Chuck’s photos at chuckn.com.)

The Boys Tennis team has had a rough go of it in this, their first season back in Division 1 play. They were moved into DI after an undefeated championship season in DII in 2019 and then … COVID. On Thursday, they lost to Wheeler 1-6, bringing their overall record to 1-6.

Troy Caron, who plays #1 singles for the Avengers, lost a grueling 3 set match against Wheeler’s Charlie Caiati 5-7, 7-6, 1-0.

Both Caron and Caiati are competing in the main draw of the state tournament in Slater Park this weekend. Troy heads into the tournament weekend with an overall record of 3-4 this season.

Go Avengers!