Boys Soccer: Senior Night Win On Way to Playoffs

by | Oct 30, 2023

Above: Atticus Thompson makes a pretty header for a goal. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

This was senior night for the Avengers and even though they were in the playoffs, a win would mean a lot to the seven seniors. 

The game was end to end with both teams wanting to be the first to score. But things changed when late in the first half, Atticus Thompson took a corner kick and headed it in for the first goal of the game.

The Avengers would score another before the final whistle and posted a 2 to 0 win. In addition to the header from Thompson, sophomore Wyatt Gelzhiser scored. 

Before the game the seniors and their parents came out to be honored. They were Andrew Connolly, Atticus Thompson, Cole Arsenault, Leo Paradise, Seamus Comer, Christian Falcon, and Tyler Caterson.

The Avengers finish the regular season with an 8-4-2 record, 4th seed in Division 2. They face West Warwick, 5th seed, in the first round of the playoffs Wednesday, Nov. 1, at home.

Coach Pat McGuirl said it’s been a good season, even with the ups and downs. He credited the three captains, Paradise, Connelly and Caterson for their leadership.

The seniors of 2023. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

Benjamin Gutowski gets ready to steal. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

Alejandro Leon takes one off his chest. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

Atticus Thompson reaches out to make the pass he was looking for. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

Tyler Caterson moves into position. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

Donovan Martin puts a move on a defender. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

 

