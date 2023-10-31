Boys Soccer: Senior Night Win On Way to Playoffs

Above: Atticus Thompson makes a pretty header for a goal. Photo by Chuck Nadeau



This was senior night for the Avengers and even though they were in the playoffs, a win would mean a lot to the seven seniors.

The game was end to end with both teams wanting to be the first to score. But things changed when late in the first half, Atticus Thompson took a corner kick and headed it in for the first goal of the game.

The Avengers would score another before the final whistle and posted a 2 to 0 win. In addition to the header from Thompson, sophomore Wyatt Gelzhiser scored.

Before the game the seniors and their parents came out to be honored. They were Andrew Connolly, Atticus Thompson, Cole Arsenault, Leo Paradise, Seamus Comer, Christian Falcon, and Tyler Caterson.

The Avengers finish the regular season with an 8-4-2 record, 4th seed in Division 2. They face West Warwick, 5th seed, in the first round of the playoffs Wednesday, Nov. 1, at home.

Coach Pat McGuirl said it’s been a good season, even with the ups and downs. He credited the three captains, Paradise, Connelly and Caterson for their leadership.