Boys Soccer: EG Over Cranston East, 1-0

Above: Leo Paradise pushes an opponent off the ball. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

This was the battle of the two Easts. The East Greenwich Avengers came into Stebbins Stadium with a 5/3/1 record. With Cranston East’s record of 1-6-2, this was looking like it was going to be a one-sided game.

But again, I was partially correct. Yes, the game was mostly played in the Bolts end, but the scoring wouldn’t back that up. The pace and speed of the game increased in the second half with more shots on net. EG was able to put one past the Bolts net minder for a final of EG 1 to the Bolt’s 0.

Next up for the Avengers will be on Oct. 17 at home against Cranston West. Game time is 6:30 p.m.