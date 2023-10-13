Boys Soccer: EG Over Cranston East, 1-0
by Chuck Nadeau | Oct 13, 2023
Above: Leo Paradise pushes an opponent off the ball. Photo by Chuck Nadeau
This was the battle of the two Easts. The East Greenwich Avengers came into Stebbins Stadium with a 5/3/1 record. With Cranston East’s record of 1-6-2, this was looking like it was going to be a one-sided game.
But again, I was partially correct. Yes, the game was mostly played in the Bolts end, but the scoring wouldn’t back that up. The pace and speed of the game increased in the second half with more shots on net. EG was able to put one past the Bolts net minder for a final of EG 1 to the Bolt’s 0.
Next up for the Avengers will be on Oct. 17 at home against Cranston West. Game time is 6:30 p.m.
Donovan Martin maintains his balance after a header. Photo by Chuck Nadeau
Benjamin Gutowski keeps a Bolt off the ball. Photo by Chuck Nadeau
Wyatt Gelzhiser chases the ball to the sideline. Photo by Chuck Nadeau
Leo Paradise gets his hair messed with a header. Photo by Chuck Nadeau
Alejandro is watched by two defenders. Photo by Chuck Nadeau
