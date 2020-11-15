Boys Soccer: 3-0 Win Over Westerly; Playoffs Up Next for Undefeated EG

Above: Goal shot by Diego Gomez (#18) in the second half. Photos by Chuck Nadeau. Find all his photos at chuckn.com.

Everything has come together for the varsity Boys Soccer team this year, after losing only one player to graduation last year. They head into the playoffs Monday undefeated after their win 3-0 Saturday over Westerly.

Ben Allaire scored the first goal, at the 20-minute mark during the first half. Diego Gomez and Ethan Fain both scored goals in the second half.

One of the reasons things have come together this year is the boys have been playing together for years – plus, most of the starters this year were starters last year.

The team’s success has been as much because of its strong defense as its aggressive offense. Notable have been Kevin Cianciolo as sweeper and Carter Andrews as goalie. Cianciolo, Andrews, Fain and Aydin Kocak are team captains.

EG plays Cranston East Monday at 6 p.m. at Carcieri Field. Because of the pandemic, only a very limited number of spectators are allowed.