Boys Lacrosse: 13-12 Senior Night Win

Above: The EG Boys Lacrosse seniors. Photo by Gretchen Caterson

By Cameron Pelligrino

The Avengers Lacrosse team played in a chaotic contest against the Mount St. Charles Mounties on Thursday night, securing a 13-12 Senior Night victory. A whopping 16 seniors were celebrated prior to the opening faceoff of the game: Quin Madden, Griffin Meacham, Cael Dunwoody, Trey Harrington, Bobby Sloan, Mir Demirel, Raj Vishnu, Will Erickson, Thomas Sheeran, Griffin Straut, Luke Pedro, Matthew Carosotto, Patrick Kiernan, Tim Pavilonis, Peter Doorley, and PJ Casey.

The first six minutes of the game went without a goal, but the first half scoring picked up after that. East Greenwich snatched the first 2 goals of the game, though a quick-fire response from the Mounties saw them take a 3-2 lead to close out the first quarter.

Quarter number two was much more action packed, with a total of 9 goals being scored in just a six-minute span. Michael Tober and Griffin Meacham each scored their second of the game, while Ben Butterfield and Cael Dunwoody found their first goals of the game. Mount St. Charles ultimately won their second consecutive quarter, leaving the score at 8-6 headed into the halftime break.

The Mounties extended their lead straight out of halftime, but then the Avengers came surging back into the game. Ben Butterfield scored his second and third goals, while Cael Dunwoody added another to his name. Senior goalie Will Erickson made some crucial saves down the stretch to keep East Greenwich afloat. At the end of the third quarter, the deficit was cut down to one, at a 10-9 scoreline.

An impressive spinning move by Luke Pedro to begin the final quarter led to the equalizing goal, the sixth time the two teams had been tied in the matchup. An immediate response from Mount St. Charles was answered by Griffin Meacham, tying the game up at 11 a piece. Ben Butterfield proceeded to score his fourth goal, but it was once again matched by a Mounties goal just 35 seconds later. Happily for the Avengers, Butterfield had one more in him. He scored his fifth goal, this one the game-winner. East Greenwich survived and came out victorious, 13-12, and improved to a 3-9 record on the season.

East Greenwich attacker Trey Harrington reflected on his time as an Avenger following his senior night, “It’s been awesome playing lacrosse with some of these kids my whole life and it’s about to be over. But with the high school I think this year has been the best, even though we are not doing the best I think this team has a lot of chemistry and I met a lot of new people.”

Cameron Pelligrino reports for EG News and is a senior at East Greenwich High School.