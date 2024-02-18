Boys Hoops: Senion Night Loss to Narragansett, 61-59

Above: Senior Javien David starts for a drive. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

A dramatic game, with a parent ejected and 2 technical fouls

It was a night to remember – the game of the year for the Avengers. Let’s see, it was the last game of the regular season, it was Senior night, and it was their best game of the season. Even still, by the final buzzer the Avengers had fallen just short to the Narragansett Mariners, 61-59.

The Mariners got more than they bargained for with the Avengers Friday night. An overtime game with some parent ejection and official decisions questioned.

The night started off with the recognition of the four seniors this year: Alex Gendron, Seamas Comer, Andrew Connolly, and Javien David. All outstanding players who will be missed next year.

This game was different from the start. Sure, the team wanted a win on this Senior night, but the way they came out was just wonderful to watch.

It was a battle through the first half with the score not splitting up more than six points. It was the third quarter that got the house on its feet.

The Avengers started to slide. A little more and that split was now pushing 20 points. Then another first for my eyes. After a time out, they put on a full court double team. This can get you in trouble because it leaves a man open, but Coach Dave Gee’s gamble paid off.

Now the rollicking part. With the score tied at 50 each and only 36.5 seconds left, Andrew Connolly, one of the seniors, steps up and buries a three pointer. With only 18.3 on the clock, the Mariners come back with a three of their own. Overtime at 53 each.

The overtime was five minutes, and both teams were hungry for the ball. About two minutes in, a parent said something to the head official. The official walked over to him, pointed to the door and said goodbye. The official ended up walking the man all the way to the door.

With one minute and forty seconds left in OT, there was a contact foul at center court. The official nearest called it right away for East Greenwich. But the other official overruled him and called it against EG. Before anything else could take place, Alex Gendron – who the foul was on – said something and the official slammed him with a technical foul.

Coach Gee just about opened his mouth to ask a question and … a technical on the coach. The Narragansett player went to the line and made all four shots. Score now 56 to 57, Mariners ahead.

After going up and down, the final score was 59 to 61 for Narragansett. Just how important were those 4 points. A good game played for the four seniors.

