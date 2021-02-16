Boys Hoops: McMullen’s Record 54 Pts. Gives EG 73-50 Win Over Rogers

Above: Jack McMullen launches another three pointer. Photos by Chuck Nadeau. Find all his photos at chuckn.com.

Well, what can I say. It’s coming down to the playoffs and things are looking pretty good for the Avengers. That’s if you can go by tonight’s league game with Rogers.

The first quarter started out a little dry with both teams seeming to feel each other out, with EG up 17-15. The second quarter had a little more action along with scoring. Nothing to write home about. First half ended up 38 to 32 for the Avengers. Then the half time pep talk kicked in.

EG came out of the locker room with a mission, and the leader of that mission was #2 Jack McMullen. Yep … the same Jack McMullen that joined the 1,000-career-point club just a week ago. The end of the third had a 63 to 39 EG lead. EG scored 25 in the third quarter, while Rogers only managed 7.

Jack McMullen not only hit the first three shots of the half for EG, but they were three pointers. He ended up hitting 13 threes. Yes, I checked. 13 threes with one a 4-pointer. Jack ended up scoring 54 points in the game. Final of the game was 73 to 50 for the Avengers. Andrew Plympton had 8 points, Dan Prior had 5, Ayden Kocack had 4, and Cole Basler had 2. EG remains undefeated.

With this shortened season, Coach Don Bowen managed to schedule two non-league games. This gives them more game practice before the playoffs begin. Next game is on the Thursday against Coventry at 7 p.m.