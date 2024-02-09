Boys Hoops: Loss to Larger La Salle, 58-45

Above: Seamas Comer passes up the baseline. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

When I saw the La Salle Rams warming up, I broke out in a sweat. They were tall and a couple could dunk the ball.

Then after the first few minutes, I started to feel much better. The Avengers came out playing some of the best ball of the season. They came out swinging. Good play making and few turnovers led to the halftime score of 26 to 23 for La Salle.

The tide turned in the third quarter. The Rams started to do a full press and it showed. Give our boys credit for never stopping. They came back from over 20 down to lose by a score of 58 to 45.

Next up for the Avengers will be at East Providence on the ninth.