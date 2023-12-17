Boys Hoops: La Salle Over EG, 57-38

Above: David Javien makes a pull back jumper. Photo by Chuck Nadeau



There always seems to be something in the air when the La Salle Rams come to play the Avengers. This night was no exception. Even the EG student cheering section in the corner wore black for the occasion. The Rams won the game 57 to 38, but don’t let that score scare you. Without some solid rebounding, it could have been much worse.

It’s something when the Avengers practice their passing and shooting while the Rams work on dunks. Ok, now for the game. I must give credit to the team for more than holding their own.

La Salle is deep and tall. That doesn’t bode well under your own net. Rebounds are a key to this game, and it showed right from the tipoff that the Rams were going to be tough.

Well, with the help of #2 Rees Maccarone and #24 Dante DesMarais, the score at the half was only a six-point lead 20 to 14, for La Salle.

The Avengers have some work to do but they also have the talent.