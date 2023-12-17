Boys Hoops: La Salle Over EG, 57-38

by | Dec 17, 2023

Above: David Javien makes a pull back jumper. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

There always seems to be something in the air when the La Salle Rams come to play the Avengers. This night was no exception. Even the EG student cheering section in the corner wore black for the occasion. The Rams won the game 57 to 38, but don’t let that score scare you. Without some solid rebounding, it could have been much worse.

It’s something when the Avengers practice their passing and shooting while the Rams work on dunks. Ok, now for the game. I must give credit to the team for more than holding their own.

La Salle is deep and tall. That doesn’t bode well under your own net. Rebounds are a key to this game, and it showed right from the tipoff that the Rams were going to be tough.

Well, with the help of #2 Rees Maccarone and #24 Dante DesMarais, the score at the half was only a six-point lead 20 to 14, for La Salle.

The Avengers have some work to do but they also have the talent.

Rees Maccarone lays one up. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

Dante Desmarias charges up the middle. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

Seamas Cormer brings the ball up the middle. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

Andrew Connolly set up the play. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

Coach Gee gives his pep-talk before the game. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? As a 501-c3, we depend on reader support. Become a sustaining (monthly) donor or make a one-time donation! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED STORIES

Newsletter Sign Up

* indicates required

Archives

Latest Streaming

 