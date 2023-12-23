Boys Hoops: EG Falls to Mount Pleasant 54-38

Above: Rees Maccarone goes up for the easy one. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

Usually when the Kilties of Mount Pleasant come to town, you know it will be a great game of basketball. This one didn’t end on the side of the Avengers with a score of 54 to 38, but it wasn’t their usual game either.

When the game begins and you feel as though you’re watching the grass grow, someone has burst your bubble.

That’s what happened on Monday night. With half of the first quarter on the clock or four minutes of playing time gone, the score was a whopping two to two. It wasn’t from a lack of shots, as there were plenty. Just a combination of missing the hoop and solid defensive rebounding at both ends that kept the score low.

But things got interesting in the second quarter and at the end of the half, the score was 22 to 11 for MP.

The second half was more action packed and the orange orb started traveling a longer distance. And the 3-pointers were more prevalent. The Avengers are still hampered by a short roster, and it showed.

Their next game is Thursday, Dec. 28, at Cranston East.