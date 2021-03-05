Boys Hoops: All Good Things Come to an End

Above: Andrew Plympton tries for a short jumper. Photos by Chuck Nadeau. Find all his photos at chuckn.com.

I could word it this way: EG came in second and Portsmouth came in next to last. It’s all in the wording, but the results are the same: the Avengers fell to the Patriots 64-54.

Like their previous meeting in January, the two teams stayed close for the first half, with EG up by 2 – 30-28 – at the midpoint. But unlike January, Portsmouth’s offense took over in the second half. The Patriots were effective in keeping the Avenger’s biggest offensive weapon relatively quiet Wednesday: Jack McMullen finished his senior season with just 10 points in the final game. Andrew Plympton led the scoring for EG with 14 points; Aydin Kocak and Dan Prior also had 10 points each. Cole Basler and Will Erickson had a big 3s during the game.

EG lives to play next year, which is sure to be exciting. Loosing eight seniors will be an obstacle to overcome, but the Avengers are up to the task. Portsmouth will play Burrillville in the D2 state championship Saturday at Rhode Island College.