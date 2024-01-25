Boys Hoops: A Baby and a Game

Above: Rees Maccarone drives the center lane. By Chuck Nadeau

Something happened Monday that changed my whole schedule: Coach Gee and his wife had a baby girl. Josie Gee was born, and the day suddenly changed. There was a game tonight and I needed to be there.

I went with the expectation of a great game, and I was not disappointed. Opponent Cranston East came with a record of 3 and 10. Not impressive, but they had a good team, and were there for the same reason. Well, almost.

The boys came out swinging and I think they surprised everyone, especially the Thunderbolts. The first half ended 36 to 32 for EG.

They kept up the pace till the middle of the third quarter when the pressure was turned on by the Bolts. It all came down to the last minute of play where the score went back and forth. Then with a score of 49 to 48 for the Bolts and 3.1 seconds on the clock, the Avengers had a chance to win, but a layup just wouldn’t fall.

A tough loss, but EG gave 110 percent for a new member of the family.