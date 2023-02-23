Boys Hockey: Senior Night Loss to Hendricken

Above: The seniors, from left, Cael Dunwoody, P.J. Casey, Peter Doorley, Michael Healey, and Sonny Arsenault. Submitted photo

“The Second Time” (Engelbert Humperdinck, 1988). Notice that I didn’t use “is a charm.” It was a tough 9-1 loss on Senior Night against Bishop Hendricken. But, as they’ve done all season – a season markedly different than last year, when the Avengers lost the state championship in a shoot out – the Avengers just kept playing.

This year’s team is down not only the seniors from last year but two of the team’s top players from last year, who left play at prep schools.

“This is the cliche rebuild year,” said Head Coach Kris Omicioli. “Generally, we’re a young group and it showed in key games.”

But the team has made the playoffs. After their final regular season game Friday, they will play a one-game play in one day next week. If they win, they go on.

“The seniors in general have done a good job coping with the fact that we aren’t who we used to be,” Omicioli said. “They dealt with the adversity well…. They would all agree they wish we had done better.”

The Ice Avengers’ final game of the regular season is against Burrillville on Friday (2/24) at home (aka the West Warwick Civic Center). Game time is 9 p.m.