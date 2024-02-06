Boys Hockey: EG–Toll Gate Falls to Pilgrim, 5-2

Above: Chase Paskalis bends his stick on the shot. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

The East Greenwich hockey program was unable to field enough players for their own team this year so they joined forces with Toll Gate and formed a co-op team. It’s been rough going this season and a far cry from recent winning single-school seasons. Still team members have played hard.

A little birdy told me that this EG–Toll Gate co-op versus Pilgrim game could get a little chippy. That’s because Toll Gate and Pilgrim were a co-op team last year. Well, it started out to be scorey. Ok, that’s not a word but you get the point.

Not four minutes into the game, the score was EG-Toll Gate 2 and Pilgrim 1. That’s as far as EG would go. Pilgrim scored again in the second and put three more into the net in the third to win this one 5-2.

It did get chippy with the officials handing out penalties on both teams, but they settled down for some good skating in the third.

EG-Toll Gate lost to Burrillville Saturday night, 7-3. Their next one against Mount St. Charles Feb. 7.