Baseball: Split Games w/Tiverton Earns EG Playoff Berth

Above: Ryan Fay takes the cheers of teammates after driving in two runs during the Monday home game against Tiverton. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

Senior captain Michael Ucci extended his scoreless innings streak on the mound to 13 and Junior Sean Giannelli came in to slam the door shut as the EG High varsity baseballers avenged a 5-4 home loss on Monday to Tiverton with a huge 4-0 road win over the Tigers on Wednesday. The victory pushed the Avengers’ record in Division II to 10-4 and secured them a playoff spot.

Senior shortstop Casey DeLorenzo led a 12-hit attack for EG with a pair of ringing doubles. DeLorenzo also stole 2 bases during the contest and scored the Avengers’ fourth run in the sixth on junior Ryan Sheeran’s second hit of the evening. Sheeran also drove in EG’s third run in the fifth.

Junior Ryan Fay and senior captain Robert Brooks contributed two hits each to EG’s hitting parade. Fay took over the team lead in RBIs (15) with a run-scoring single that gave EG a 1-0 lead in the third. Meanwhile, the speedy Brooks stole two more bases to push his team-leading total to 15 for the season.

Ucci struck out 8 and is now 4-0 on the season. He has K’d 43 in 28.1 innings pitched.

In the game Monday, Casey DeLorenzo pitched 4 and a third innings before Sean Gianelli came in as reliever. Ryan Fay was the batting leader. He went 2 for 4 at bat with 2 RBI’s and 1 hit. In all, 5 members of the team made it to first base.

The Avengers play St. Ray’s next at home on Saturday at 5 p.m. With four regular season games left, EG is looking to finish with a flourish and earn a coveted first round bye in the playoffs.

Posted 5/11/23