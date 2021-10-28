Avenger Football: Tough 27-0 Loss to Central

Above: Central’s Judah Varfley (3) slips past EG’s Evan Macaulay (3), the story of the night.

Things did not go the Avengers way Monday night. They did go Judah Varfley’s. Central’s QB-running back pretty much ruled the game, running, scoring, returning.

EG plays South Kingstown next Monday night. Playoffs begin the following weekend – probably against Cumberland.