Avenger Football: Tough 27-0 Loss to Central

Above: Central’s Judah Varfley (3) slips past EG’s Evan Macaulay (3), the story of the night.
Things did not go the Avengers way Monday night. They did go Judah Varfley’s. Central’s QB-running back pretty much ruled the game, running, scoring, returning.
EG plays South Kingstown next Monday night. Playoffs begin the following weekend – probably against Cumberland.
Parke Hardesky (10) on QB keeper.
Jack Farrelly (7) stretches in attempt to reach marker on 4th down.
Jonah Hill (24) evades Knight defense.
Sack of Parke Hardesky (10) by Central’s Michael Toure (56) leads to Central 2-point safety.
Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? As a 501-c3, we depend on reader support. Become a sustaining (monthly) donor or make a one-time donation! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.
0 Comments