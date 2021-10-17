Avenger Football: EG Notches Win Over Cranston East, 33-28

Above: QB Parke Hardesky (10) under pressure from Laquinton Kelley (4). Photos by Mary MacIntosh

The Avenger Football team’s commitment and persistence paid off in tonight’s down-to-the-wire 33 to 28 win against Cranston East. The hard-fought win comes after significant struggles with injuries and tough Division 1A matchups and so far this season.

EG struck first with starting quarterback Parke Hardesky back from injury to assist the team in putting up 7 points within minutes of kickoff. The Avengers kept pace with the Thunderbolts on both sides of the ball, leaving the field at the half with a 20 to 14 lead. Friday night’s officials were carrying pink flags apparently in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness and they certainly made much use of those flags, with lots of fan feedback from both sides of the stadium.

Cranston East took the lead for a brief period in the third quarter, but EG’s offense put additional points on the Board and the Avenger defense was able to assist in holding onto that lead. Avenger fans were on their feet as the clock wound down, cheering on the defense to hold back the Thunderbolts to preserve the Avenger win!

EG’s JV football team is scheduled to play Cranston East at home at 4pm on Carcieri Field this Monday October 18th. The varsity team will host Central High at home on Friday, Oct. 22, at 6 p.m. with Senior Night festivities to be held just prior to the game at 5:30 p.m.