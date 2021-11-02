Avenger Football: EG Fights to Finish, Falls to SK, 7-6

Above: Touchdown leap by EG’s Thomas Sheeran. Photos by Mary MacIntosh

The Avengers once again played with tenacity and grit from first catch to the last whistle in Friday night’s final regular season matchup against the Rebels at Curtis Corner Field. Neither team was able to put points on the board until the Avenger’s Thomas Sheeran scored a touchdown well into the third quarter. Unfortunately, the Rebels blocked EG’s PAT attempt limiting the Avengers to 6 points. The Rebels shifted gears in the fourth quarter, finding success handing off the ball to Ryan Hazard who proved difficult to stop. The strategy paid off with a successful touchdown run and PAT attempt putting the Rebels up 7-6 with seven minutes left in the game.

East Greenwich continued to play hard right until the last play of the game, where after a particularly brutal hit refs called a foul on the Rebels giving the Avengers one more play with no time on the clock. South Kingstown’s defense held firm, leaving Avenger quarterback Parke Hardesky to attempt a QB keeper that resulted in a sack and turnover on downs. The Rebels took a knee to bring the game to a close and walking away with the 7-6 win.

Fans came out in support of both teams despite the cold temperatures, hanging out after the game to congratulate both teams on their efforts. The Avengers and Rebels now move onto the playoffs, with East Greenwich traveling to Cumberland Saturday night for a 6 p.m. kickoff. Football championship schedules can be found on www.riil.org.