Avenger Football: EG Falls to Portsmouth, 47-13

Above: Tyler Kim (30) looks to stop Evan Beese (13).

It wasn’t the game EG was hoping for, with Portsmouth beating the Avengers 47-13. EG went into the afternoon varsity game with their typical commitment and passion despite what was bound to be a challenging matchup against the Portsmouth Patriots: an away game … starting quarterback Parke Hardesky sidelined with an injury … a small travel fan base … the list goes on. Alex DeTomasis (#8) stepped up to fill Parke’s cleats, leading the Avengers to put the first points on the scoreboard. Portsmouth came back to tie the game, bringing the score at the end of the first quarter to 7-7. East Greenwich kept pace with Portsmouth, leaving the field at the half tied 13-13.

The second half, however, was rife with injuries and turnovers for the Avengers. Backup quarterback DeTomasis left the field injured in the second half, unable to return to the game. The Patriots took advantage of these opportunities with big scoring drives, pushing to a final 47 to 13 win for Portsmouth. The loss leaves the Avengers with a 0-4 season and three more league games left to play along with their annual Thanksgiving game against Chariho.

Coach John George spoke to the team after the game, noting that they would likely not play Monday’s afternoon planned JV game, which was scheduled for 5:15 p.m. The team will regroup next week as it prepares for next Friday night’s away game against the Cranston East Thunderbolts, which is scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Cranston Stadium. Fans are encouraged to come out to support the team.