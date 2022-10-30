Avenger Football: 28-0 Loss to Cranston West

by | Oct 30, 2022

Above: Reception and run by Thomas Sheeran (12). Photos by Mary MacIntosh

The Avengers team celebrated their senior football teammates and cheerleaders Friday night before hosting Cranston West in the last home game of the regular season. Coming into the game with a 1-3 division record, the Avengers knew they were facing a tough opponent in the Division II-A leading Ravens. Although the EG defense was able to hold back the Ravens from scoring in the first quarter, Cranston West chipped away leading the Avengers 14-0 at the half. Cranston continued to hold back the EG offense, walking away with a 28-0 win and a leadership spot heading into playoffs.

A non-league away game is being planned on Friday, Nov. 11, with details to be announced. The Avengers wrap up their season on Thanksgiving when they will host Chariho at 10 a.m. on Carcieri Field.

Tyler Carroll (20) breaks through Falcon defense. Photo: MM

Cole O’Brien (53) sacks CW QB Kelan Cornell (4). Photo: MM

Ryan Sheeran’s (5) successful catch just shy of goal line. Photo: MM

QB Alex Detomasis (8) avoids sack by (63) defender. Photo: MM 

Patrick Kiernan (15) unable to stop Hudson Carvalho (13) from TD pass. Photo: MM

