Above: EG’s Robert Brooks is safe at home. Photos by Chuck Nadeau – you can see more at chuckn.com.

The EG bats were hitting Wednesday against Woonsocket and senior Josh Land struck out six batters during three innings to give the Avengers a divisive 16-4 win over the Villa Novans. Jack McMullen and Chad Coppla had two hits and three RBIs each; Parke Hardesky and Dan Prior each had two hits and two RBIs. The Avengers are 3-1 on the season. They play St. Raphael’s away on Saturday.