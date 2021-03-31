401 Gives 2021: Become a Supporter!

by | Mar 30, 2021

A year ago, we – all of us – were in a pretty desperate place. The lockdown had descended, toilet paper (toilet paper!) was scarce, and the economy looked to be tanking. It was a crazy time to ask people to donate to EG News. Yet, we did. And, YOU did. We raised more than $2,000 in a single day. I was floored, humbled and grateful all at once.

401 Gives is back this year – a day of fundraising sponsored by United Way of Rhode Island – to benefit nonprofits in the Ocean State. I know there is a lot of need in our state right now and I hope you will consider all of the nonprofits participating in 401 Gives. But if you find value in East Greenwich News, if EG News has been important to you this past year, if you’ve come to rely on EG News, I hope you will consider making a donation on Thursday, April 1. As a nonprofit news and information website, we rely on donor support. (Psst … you can donate right now!)

And, if you can, give early! The Rhode Island Foundation is matching the first $50,000 raised after 6 a.m. Thursday, up to $500 per individual donation. Help us leverage your donation by donating as early as you can.

EG News is growing stronger, thanks to a lot of readers who have already answered the call and become supporters. I hope you will consider joining their ranks Thursday – 401 Gives Day! Donations of any amount mean a lot.

Thank you!

