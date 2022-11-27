33 EG Students Earn Music All State Honors

33 students from East Greenwich High School and Cole Middle School were recently named to the Rhode Island Music Educators All State Ensembles. These students auditioned on November 19 and were chosen to perform in these prestigious ensembles. In February and March of 2023 the students will spend several weeks of intensive rehearsals with other top student musicians from across Rhode Island, culminating in a series of concerts. Congratulations to all who auditioned.

Junior All-State Band

Roz Bassen-Alexander

Ryan Finkelstein

Ella Kauffman

James Marcaccio

Gillian Prisco

Emma Sheahan-Nguyen

Christopher Marcaccio

Colin Foley

Natalie Folov

Junior All-State Orchestra

Miranda Thakuria

Emma Sheahan-Nguyen

Daniel Larson

Aristo Liu

Carolina Kiang

Alex Cambre

Alessandra Kiang

Claudia Hollingsworth

Kevin Chen

Junior All-State Jazz Ensemble

Ella Kauffman

Kate Saakov

Junior All-State Treble Chorus

Keira Reynolds

Junior All-State Mixed Chorus

Kendall Cafferty

Senior All-State Band

William Carroll

Melody Chen

Ava Durfey

Stephen Larson

William Penhall

Sunny Wang

Senior All-State Orchestra

Torin Studley

Max Silverman

Alicia Chen

Alexis Besio

Senior All-State Jazz Ensemble

Brandon Sun