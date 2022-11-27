33 EG Students Earn Music All State Honors

33 students from East Greenwich High School and Cole Middle School were recently named to the Rhode Island Music Educators All State Ensembles. These students auditioned on November 19 and were chosen to perform in these prestigious ensembles. In February and March of 2023 the students will spend several weeks of intensive rehearsals with other top student musicians from across Rhode Island, culminating in a series of concerts. Congratulations to all who auditioned.
Junior All-State Band
Roz Bassen-Alexander
Ryan Finkelstein
Ella Kauffman
James Marcaccio
Gillian Prisco
Emma Sheahan-Nguyen
Christopher Marcaccio
Colin Foley
Natalie Folov
Junior All-State Orchestra
Miranda Thakuria
Emma Sheahan-Nguyen
Daniel Larson
Aristo Liu
Carolina Kiang
Alex Cambre
Alessandra Kiang
Claudia Hollingsworth
Kevin Chen
Junior All-State Jazz Ensemble
Ella Kauffman
Kate Saakov
Junior All-State Treble Chorus
Keira Reynolds
Junior All-State Mixed Chorus
Kendall Cafferty
Senior All-State Band
William Carroll
Melody Chen
Ava Durfey
Stephen Larson
William Penhall
Sunny Wang
Senior All-State Orchestra
Torin Studley
Max Silverman
Alicia Chen
Alexis Besio
Senior All-State Jazz Ensemble
Brandon Sun
