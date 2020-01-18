2020 EGHS Wall of Honor Ceremony Is April 29

The Wall of Honor Committee for the East Greenwich High School Wall of Honor has announced that this year’s ceremony will be held April 29, at 6 p.m. in the East Greenwich High School auditorium.

Being honored this year are Susan Stevens Crummel, a nationally recognized children’s book author and her sister who is renowned illustrator for children’s books; Dr. Francis J. Pescosolido, currently working at Bradley Hospital and as the clinical associate professor of psychiatry and human behavior at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University; Dennis Lynch, chairman of the board at Cardtronics and chairman of the South Health board of trustees, and Phil Garvey, an outstanding East Greenwich High School athlete who went on to coach and teach at several Rhode Island schools and served his country as a U.S. Marine Corps officer serving in Operation Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom as operation officer for the 3rd Marine Air Wing.

They will be honored on the above mentioned night, and all family, friends, schoolmates, teammates and EG enthusiasts are welcome to attend. The ceremony usually lasts an hour and a half and is followed by a collation in the school cafeteria.

The event is sponsored by Allan “Britt” Gammons of Gammons Realty in East Greenwich. For further information and details contact Robert Houghtaling at 230-2246 or Chris Cobain at 398-1562.