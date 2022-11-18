The Buzz on Business: The Annual EG Turkey Trot & Holiday Prep by EG Shops

Are you an 02818 business owner that would like to see your business included below? Whether it’s small or big update, we’d like to hear from you! Share the buzz: [email protected].

East Greenwich Hill & Harbour Turkey Trot, a fully sanctioned and certified 5K race through Main Street and the historic Hill & Harbour district of EG, will start at 8:30 a.m. on November 26, the Saturday after Thanksgiving. The top two finishers in each age bracket will get gifts from local merchants. All attendees are asked to bring a canned good to support the EG Lions Club efforts to collect food donations for the East Greenwich Interfaith Food Cupboard on race day. In addition to the 5K race, there will be a 1 Mile Fun Run (starting at 9:30 a.m.), crafts, and music, welcoming the whole community’s participation as spectators and/or volunteers. For complete details including race bib pickup at The Varnum Armory, click HERE. This year’s race will benefit The Olivia Passaretti Memorial Scholarship Fund with the goal to use funds for capital projects pertaining to athletics in her memory.

The East Greenwich Chamber of Commerce is supporting several local businesses that are beginning to promote seasonal offerings for customers, including promotions at The County Seat Restaurant & Lounge and The Green Door. County Seat is offering 20% off your meal on 11/26 when you present a receipt for $25 or more from a Main Street merchant on the same date, and The Green Door customers will receive a holiday ornament hand painted by owner Susan Swanson with purchases of $50 or more.

Similarly, Heritage Gifts & Glass Studio (5580 Post Road) is hosting a ‘Celebrate the Season’ event with Coco’s Petals by Plant Girl Shop (4632 Post Road) to include a gift raffle, refreshments, door prizes, and holiday gift ideas on Sunday, November 20, from Noon until 4:00 p.m. New in 2022, Scribe Calligraphy (514 Main Street) owner Jane Rollins is offering personalized pet ornaments to adorn your holiday tree that are mirrored and hand etched, in addition to her traditional gold foil stamped and hand painted cards for unique seasonal greetings. Further down Main Street, The Current’s ‘Autumn Affair’ (99 Main Street) was earlier this week where customers enjoyed drinks, snacks, and in-store promotions while they shopped. The evening included 20% back on every store gift card purchase and 20% off gift cards from Pro Radiance Artistry (5875 Post Road) as well as in-person psychic readings by Savannah the Medium.

To ease the burden on holiday home cooks, Providence Oyster Bar (5707 Post Road) is offering Gift Card deals for customers. Those that purchase $100 in gift cards, will receive $20 free, and other current promotions including Two Course Weekday (Monday – Thursday) Lunch and Dinner Specials.

On the EG waterfront, Finn’s Harborside (38 Water Street) has several weekly events aimed at football fans and trivia lovers, in addition to the dine-in promotions for foodies and live music aficionados. On Thanksgiving Eve, November 23, Finn’s will host a party with a live DJ in the downstairs bar and dining room from 9:00 p.m. until 1:00 a.m.