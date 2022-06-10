The Buzz on Business: Reopening of Clementine’s and Old EG Railway Station

Do you have an update you’d like to see included here regarding an 02818 business? Whether it’s small or big news, we’d like to hear from you! Share the buzz: [email protected].

The Martucci Group has opened a new EG venture, this time, it’s an all-inclusive design, marketing, print and mail service provider, Total Media Group, in the historic East Greenwich Railroad Station at 146 Duke Street (shown above, photo credit: Total Media Group). The building was constructed in 1873, and decommissioned as an active railway station in the 1980s before being renovated for various businesses that called it home over the years. Total Media Group will provide digital and offset printing services for signs, posters, and banners as well as mailing services, graphic design and custom logo creating, branded apparel and products, and marketing services.

Clementine’s Homemade Ice Cream is in the final stages of preparing to open its new EG location on 2934 South County Trail. The building previously occupied by the Beacon Diner has been undergoing an extensive remodel over the last few months to accommodate the ice cream store, promising a large indoor seating area, an outdoor patio, and ample parking – things their former Main Street location did not have. Owners Warren and Jess are keeping all the flavors from the Main Street menu but a larger kitchen will allow them to increase production and potentially create more specials. Opening day will be the week of June 20, with an exact date being announced on their website and on social media from their handle, @clementinesicecream, soon. Most of the staff from the Main Street location will be joining them again this season so significant new hiring is not planned, however interested applicants can always submit an online form on their website. Beyond the new EG location, be sure to keep your eyes out for the Clementine’s pop-up ice cream cart coming this summer for additional local opportunities to enjoy dozens of homemade ice cream flavors made with high-quality ingredients.

Meridian Printing was honored this week with a Laurel Award for Artisanship from The Preservation Society of Newport County in honor of the skill and craftsmanship that go into its printed products. For more than 50 years, Meridian has produced millions of brochures and hundreds of thousands of booklets, catalogs, reports, and other publications for the Preservation Society.

Reading With Robin has collaborated with The Rhode Show of WPRI to bring the first-ever Biggest Bookclub, Smallest State to EG’s The Odeum on August 24, hosting The Lost Summers of Newport authors Beatriz Williams, Lauren Willig, and Karen White for a question and answer and book signing event. Profits from ticket sales will benefit The Izzy Foundation and can be purchased HERE.