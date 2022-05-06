The Buzz on Business: Huzzahs for Jiggers, Raise the Bar

Do you have an update you’d like to see included here regarding an 02818 business? Small or big, we’d like to hear from you! Share the buzz: [email protected]

Congratulations to Jigger’s Diner owner and chef, Karie Myers, who recently competed – and won – a national cook-off competition on CBS’ The Talk. Facing off against a Sarasota Springs, N.Y., baker with a pancake recipe, Karie served her famous johnnycakes complete with avocado, hollandaise and sausage. She brought home the trophy dedicating it to her team and to her local community that steadfastly supported the restaurant throughout the pandemic. Myer’s 2022 looks bright as she will soon be opening a second location, Jigger’s South, in North Kingstown.

On May 1, Raise the Bar Nutrition celebrated its 10-year anniversary. Raise the Bar Nutrition, at 333 Main Street, is a community nutrition club known for its good vibes, positive environment and healthy teas and smoothies. Customers enjoy free wellness profiles, health coaching, accountability challenges and more. Owners Bethanie and Brian, who also own A Gracious Soul at 110 Main Street, said of their decade of success, “…

Pezza Farm & Garden Center in EG has re-opened for the season at 2657 South County Trail. Continuing the Pezza Family’s 75-year tradition of sustainable family farming at their Johnston Farm, the Pezza Farm & Garden Center in EG continues to offer homemade pies, tarts, and baked goods on the weekends as well as grass-fed beef, locally procured goods from other small RI small businesses, flowers, shrubs, trees, herbs, cut flowers and bouquets and more throughout the week. The love for what her family does runs deep for Shelley Pezza, who takes great pride in sharing her knowledge with the community, “With 3 generations currently running our farm and garden center, we are incredibly grateful for all the local support through the years. As we reopen for the season, I once again look forward to helping with everything from filling customers’ planters with the perfect flowers to sharing delicious recipes for our homegrown Sicilian Eggplant.” Shop the Garden Center any day except Tuesday and see “where successful gardens get their start!”

Barton Gilman Co-Managing Partner Matthew R. Plain, has been named a “Leader in the Law” by Rhode Island Lawyers Weekly. The award recognizes the current leaders of the Rhode Island bar. Plain will be honored at the publication’s Excellence in the Law event in June. In practice for more than 15 years, Plain has led the growth of Barton Gilman’s education law group and is at the forefront of the education reform movement. Matt handles investigations involving discrimination, harassment, civil rights, Title IX, misfeasance and malfeasance for a variety of organizations, public and private, and served on the East Greenwich School Committee from 2016 to 2020. He is active in the EG community as a member of the EG Chamber of Commerce and a volunteer coach for three seasons of youth sports.

