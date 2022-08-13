The Buzz in Business: Drag Brunch, Maloney & NEIT

Do you have an update you’d like to see included here regarding an 02818 business? Whether it’s small or big news, we’d like to hear from you! Share the buzz: kate@eastgreenwichnews.com.

Finn’s Harborside (38 Water Street) is hosting its second Drag Brunch of the summer on Saturday, August 13. Doors will open at 12 Noon, with the show, hosted by Kandi Dishe (pictured above, photo courtesy of Finn’s), starting at 1:00 p.m. Tickets are available on the Finn’s RESY page HERE and the $45 ticket price includes admission to the show, breakfast buffet and assorted sandwiches, one mimosa or bloody mary cocktail, as well as gratuity for the waitstaff.

East Greenwich resident Dave Maloney has accepted the position of Health & Wellness Director of the Woonsocket YMCA where he will work to enhance the wellness programming with new, innovative options, including golf lessons. Maloney began his career as Fitness Director of the Malden YMCA then worked as the Fitness/Golf Performance Director of The Bay Club of Mattapoisett, and Fitness Specialist/Golf Coach at Naval Station Newport. In addition to his duties at the Woonsocket YMCA, Maloney is currently Owner/Lead Instructor at this small business, MyGolfConditioning.com and was recently named “Top 50 Golf Fitness Trainer in America” by Golf Digest 2022. He is an NASM Certified Personal Trainer; a Certified Titleist Golf Performance Specialist; a Certified Titleist Junior Golf Coach; and a Certified United States Navy Sports Coach.

The Rhode Island Digital Games Institute (RIDigi) Makes its Debut at New England Institute of Technology

Earlier this week, government officials, business leaders, educators, entrepreneurs, healthcare providers, digital strategists, and games industry professionals gathered at New England Institute of Technology (NEIT) in EG to learn about the launch of an exciting new initiative, the Rhode Island Digital Games Institute known as RIDigi. The mission of RIDigi is to create a community of highly-trained digital talent, develop job opportunities, and attract new digital employers to the state, to improve the lives of Rhode Islanders through digital games technology.

According to Alan I. Resnick, NEIT’s Vice President for Strategic Planning, NEIT decided to spearhead the RIDigi initiative and collaborate with other interested parties, “We are excited to form this collaborative organization to strengthen the digital game talent pipeline, to help Rhode Island game companies grow, and to attract new game industry members to our state,” he said. Industry and Rhode Island universities will begin holding collaborative events at RIDigi in the coming weeks. Students will begin their “leveling up”, or training, programs in the summer of 2023 and RIDigi will work to connect its broad network of entrepreneurial industry leaders with RIDigi students to provide internships and employment opportunities. The Institute will focus on attracting new game-related businesses to Rhode Island while training highly-skilled game and esports talent to ensure a creative, high-quality workforce.

RIDigi is also committed to utilize game design dynamics beyond the world of entertainment to improve the quality of life for Rhode Islanders. Through interactive techniques, game technology, often referred to as “gamification”, can be used to improve healthcare outcomes, administer medications, enhance educational content delivery, train defense and law enforcement personnel, advance manufacturing operations and so much more. “The principles of gamification are being integrated into almost all mainstream technologies. From a business development and growth standpoint, RIDigi will not only strengthen gaming and esports but has the potential to strengthen Rhode Island’s entire entrepreneurial ecosystem,” said Ashley Medeiros, Vice President for Strategy & Partnerships at Innovation Studio.