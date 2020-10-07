 Sweet Twist To Close

The owners of Sweet Twist, a local go-to spot for gifts and sweets, have decided to retire and are closing the business after a 26-year run. But first, they are holding an “everything must go” sale that starts Wednesday, Oct. 7 (details below). 

According to Mary Lada, who owns the shop with her sisters Sheila Vinacco (who started the business) and Ann Ross, the decision to retire has nothing to do with COVID. They made the decision a year ago and had planned to hold a closing sale after Easter last spring. The pandemic changed things. 

“When the Covid closures were announced we rallied and created a completely new website and offered curbside pick up. Our very loyal customers and many new customers helped us through,” said Lada.  

Now it really is time to step away, she said. 

“We are very excited to move on to our next chapter and enjoy our families and friends.

Sweet Twist started when Vinacco started dipping pretzels in chocolate, creating sweet “twists.” She added chocolate-covered apples and conducted business from a small space at 5 Division Street. 

In 2003, Vinacco – now with her sisters in on the business – “took a giant leap and moved into our current home” at 5707 Post Road. It’s been a great ride.

In the video they created to explain their plans, they said, “We will miss all of you and cherish the years to come.”

The retirement sale will continue until their inventory is gone, starting Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. After that, hours are Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays noon to 5. Face masks are required and they will limit capacity to 10 patrons at a time. 

