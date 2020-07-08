Odeum Reopens; Academy Field Concerts to Begin

Entertainment indoors and out returns to East Greenwich this week, with the reopening of the Greenwich Odeum Friday night (Jaws – how perfectly terrifying is that?) and the town’s first summer concert of the season at Academy Field Thursday (the Good Vibe Tribe – how perfectly summer is that?).

Of course, there are some guidelines.

At Academy Field, families who live in the same household may sit together; otherwise groups should remain at least 6 feet apart. No dancing will be allowed in front of the band. People are asked to wear face covers walking to and from their spot on the field. Recreation officials are asking parents to keep young children with them.

Bathroom access will be limited. If there is rain, the concert will be cancelled.

At the Odeum, there will be reduced capacity and patrons will be screened prior to ticket check-in (anyone with a temperature above 100.4 degrees will be denied entry). Masks are required; no refunds will be given for those refusing to wear a mask. Patrons may take off their masks when they are in their assigned seats.

Jaws will be featured Friday through Sunday, July 10-12. Jurassic Park is on the schedule for July 17, and Mamma Mia! July 18. For more information, check out the theater’s website HERE. (Marquee rentals are still available too.)

“We’re excited to see the Odeum back up and running, and looking forward to a sold out first weekend of Jaws!” said board chair Dan Speca, via email. “The staff and board have been working hard to come out of the shutdown to provide a safe place for our patrons, one where they can finally get back to enjoying some entertainment. We also want to extend a big thanks to the community, which has been supporting us both emotionally and financially while we were dark.”

