Obituary: Robert ‘Bob’ Lesco, 75

Robert Lesco, known affectionately as Bob by his friends and family, passed away on May 17. Born on May 22, 1948, to Albert and Earleen Lesco in Whitinsville, Mass., he enjoyed his childhood summers at Scarborough Beach.

Bob was a proud Vietnam veteran. He bravely served two tours as a helicopter door gunner with the 1st Aviation Brigade in the 134th Assault Helicopter Company, also known as the “Devil and Demons of Hell’s Half Acre”. As a result of his heroic service, he was awarded a Purple Heart as well as commendations as a sniper and advanced parachuter. He went on to work in hotel management, primarily within housekeeping and laundry, working at renowned Newport hotels such as the Hotel Viking.

Bob spent his retirement years as a doting Grampy. His grandchildren were his world. He happily drove them to school activities and sports practices, with his beloved service dog, Finn, always by his side.

Bob is survived by his loving wife Nancy, his son John Quartarone and his fiancée Alexis; daughter Joelle Hays and her husband Ryan; his grandchildren Tyler and Zoe Hays, Priscilla Melendez and Elizabeth Melendez. He is also survived by his sister Leann Boissinault and her husband Luc; his sister-in-law Candy Bianco and her husband Paul Haugh, as well as his nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be Friday, May 24, at 1 p.m. at the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. Burial with military honors will be in the R.I. Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 12 to 1 p.m.

Posted 5/22/24