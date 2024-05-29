Obituary: Clementine ‘Klemencia’ A. (Walusiak) Sisson, 93

Known by family as a ruthless rummy and Scrabble player, and for making the best waffles

Clementine A. (Walusiak) Sisson “Klemencia,” 93, daughter of Bertha and Kazimierz Walusiak, passed away May 28. Clementine [ klem-uhn-teen ] was predeceased by Alfred T. Sisson, her husband of 57 years. She is survived by her children Nancy E. Menard and her husband Michael, Paul A. Sisson and his wife Dianne, and William J. Sisson; grandchildren Stephanie Menard, Andrew Menard and his partner Rachel Nadeau, Shawn Menard and his wife Kendall, Katherine Sisson and her wife Meagan, and Taylor Sisson and his wife Erin; and great grandson Grant Michael Menard.

Clementine worked as a bookkeeper and administrative assistant for the East Greenwich Yacht Club, Rhode Island College, and University of Rhode Island.

Clementine enjoyed Polish food, gardening, walking, traveling, ice skating, the beach, bird watching, and exploring New England. “Nana” was also known to her grandchildren to be a ruthless Rummy and Scrabble player, and for making the best waffles.

Clementine loved her whole family, including nephews Ed and Richard Zuromski.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, June 3, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 65 Third St., East Greenwich. Visitation will be prior to the Mass from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. Burial will be in R.I. Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Rhode Island Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

