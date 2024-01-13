Obituary: Diane S. Panizza, 68

Granddaughter of Archie R. Cole

Diane S. Panizza, 68, of East Greenwich, passed away Tuesday Jan. 9, with her brother and sister holding her hands. She was the eldest child born to the late Philip J Panizza and Shirley A Panizza (Cole) on June 28, 1955, in Warwick, a grandchild to Archie R. Cole, She is survived by her two siblings Debra A. Panizza and John C. Panizza.

Diane grew up in East Greenwich and graduated from Brown University in 1977. Diane’s career in laboratory healthcare with Women and Infants Hospital began in 1980 and spanned 42 years, retiring in October 2022.

Growing up in the Frenchtown section of East Greenwich, Diane had a profound love for all animals and will be greatly missed by her current cat Minxie and country cousins Sassy cat and Gizmo the dog. Diane enjoyed going to the beach, being out in the boat, camping with family and collecting stuffed bears, especially koalas. She enjoyed traveling with her sister taking multiple land tours and cruises and visiting each zoo in the place she was visiting.

Diane’s family, work family and friends considered her to be a soft-spoken, loving, kind hearted, and generous friend. She was deeply loved and will sadly be missed by all.

Calling hours will be held on Monday January 15th from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday Jan. 17, at 1 p.m. in Glenwood Cemetery, 316 Cedar Ave., East Greenwich. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Diane Panizza may be made to Pet Refuge, 500 Stony Lane, North Kingstown, RI 02852.

Posted 1/12/24