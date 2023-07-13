Letter to the Editor: Division Road Development Will Impact Us All

By Michelle M. Thomas

I am writing to all of those residing in East Greenwich. There is a proposal that will be decided on soon that will have an effect on all of us.

As most of you are aware, we need affordable housing in East Greenwich and my hope is that most of you are in favor of that happening. However, there is currently a situation where a developer has submitted a proposal to circumvent most of the usual processes for approval. He would like to develop land that is currently zoned as rural and build 410 homes with 25 percent of them being deemed affordable. The issue is with the high density of this project. This would be an enormous development west of Route 2.

This will impact you and the health and safety of our town!

Our schools would need to accommodate numerous new students. Our teachers, police and fire personnel will be enormously impacted due to the sheer number of new residents.

Our roads will deteriorate from too much traffic that they were not built to accommodate. There is already flooding on Division Road with every rain storm. The safety of those roads will suffer and subsequently more police, and fire will be required due to the potential accidents.

The environment will suffer. Green space allows for noise reduction and helps to absorb some of the gasses released from the volume of traffic on the highway. There will be an increase in pollution and illness related to it.

This was deemed a rural area by the town and without any warning and due to the 25 percent number of affordable units the builder used to bypass the usual constraints of development, the environment, the historic cemeteries, the animals and the ecosystem will all suffer.

We need affordable housing in East Greenwich however the enormity and scope of this project should be decreased.

I am pleading with all of you to attend the town meeting on July 19, by Zoom or in person.

Michelle M Thomas lives in East Greenwich.