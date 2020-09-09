Easy Wins for Langevin, Lancia in U.S. Rep. 2 Primaries

Incumbent James Langevin beat back the relatively late challenger Dylan Conley in the Democratic primary for U.S. Representative in the Second Congressional District Tuesday, with 65 percent of the vote (11,727) with 88 percent of precincts reporting. Conley, a lawyer and head of the Providence Board of Licenses, had 6,139 votes at the same point.

On the Republican side, endorsed candidate Robert Lancia easily beat Donald Robbio, 5,190 to 1,884, with 87 percent of precincts reporting. Lancia will face the 20-year veteran Langevin in the regular election Nov. 3.

In East Greenwich, vote totals mirrored districtwide results, with a 65/35 percent split for Langevin and Conley, and a 76/24 percent split for Lancia and Robbio.

