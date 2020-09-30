K-5 to Return to Full In-Person School Next Week

Supt. Alexis Meyer said at the School Committee meeting Tuesday night the district would welcome back kindergarten through fifth grade students to full in-person school starting next Tuesday.

The school district opened in a staggered approach two and a half weeks ago, with half of the elementary school students going to school at a time, and the rest following at home, as well as a much smaller percentage doing full distance learning.

As of Tuesday, there were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected with EG public schools.

Meadowbrook Farms teacher Marcy Sullivan told the School Committee teachers were concerned about full in-person, noting the difficulty in teaching students in the classroom and at a distance simultaneously. She presented a letter signed by 40 staff members expressing concern.

And she said, “We don’t have equity across the district regarding full assignment distance learning.”

School Committee members Anne Musella and Alyson Quinn in particular spoke to the need of the district to make sure teachers and students were fully supported. Specifically, Musella suggested “asynchronous Mondays” should be retained at the elementary level so teachers could serve the distance learners who, she feared, would get short shrift under a full in-person model.

Middle and high school students will continue in the same model they are now practicing: home study (asynchronous) Mondays, two days in-person and two days distance. When asked how North Kingstown could do full in-person 6-8 learning, Meyer said North Kingstown had implemented stable-group classrooms for middle school which means the students stay in their classroom for the whole day. At Cole and EGHS, students change classrooms to attend classes in other subject areas.

The School Committee meets next on Tuesday, Oct. 6.