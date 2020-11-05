Field Hockey: Unbeaten EG Bests Lincoln School, 4-1

Above: One of Alex Mega’s two shots to find the goal . Photos by Chuck Nadeau. Find all his photos at chuckn.com.

The Avengers continue their winning streak, improving to 6-0 with their 4-1 win Wednesday over Lincoln School.

The Lynx got on the board first, scoring the only goal in the first half, but then EG got into gear, scoring 4 goals in the second half for the win.

Alex Mega scored the first two goals; Jillian Prior scored the third goal, and Genevieve Cava got the fourth goal.

The Avengers next play La Salle (with a record of 3-1) away on Tuesday; they have two more league games after that before the playoffs begin.