Field Hockey: Unbeaten EG Bests Lincoln School, 4-1

Above: One of Alex Mega’s two shots to find the goal . Photos by Chuck Nadeau. Find all his photos at chuckn.com.
The Avengers continue their winning streak, improving to 6-0 with their 4-1 win Wednesday over Lincoln School.
The Lynx got on the board first, scoring the only goal in the first half, but then EG got into gear, scoring 4 goals in the second half for the win.
Alex Mega scored the first two goals; Jillian Prior scored the third goal, and Genevieve Cava got the fourth goal.
The Avengers next play La Salle (with a record of 3-1) away on Tuesday; they have two more league games after that before the playoffs begin.
The Avengers, including Coach Deb McMullen, following COVID-19 protocol.
Alex Mega’s shot finds the goal.
EG’s Lola Balkcom.
EG’s Alex Mega.
Lola Balkcom.
Margaret Neville.
Alex Mega.
Lola Balkcom.
Emily Aulisio.
