EG Man Arrested in $4.2 Million Fraud Involving ‘Magic Mike’ Las Vegas Show

An East Greenwich man was arrested Tuesday morning on federal charges for allegedly scamming investors out of over $4.2 million by lying about connections to a Las Vegas show based on the “Magic Mike” film series about male strippers.

John A. Santilli Jr., 47, of 51 Vine St., managed and partially owned Aloris Entertainment LLC, which had connections to Mike’s Mobile Detailing LLC, a company that operates the “Magic Mike Live” stage show. According to the indictment, Santilli got people to invest in “Aloris Magic Mike LP,” a different business, by falsely telling them by investing in Aloris Magic Mike LP they would receive company shares and would be entitled to a portion of the profits from “Magic Mike Live.”

According to the indictment, Santilli forged legal documents to trick investors into believing Aloris Magic Mike LP was a shareholder of Mike’s Mobile Detailing LLC.

The indictment also says Santilli embezzled a large amount of victims’ investments including over $1 million at casinos across the country.

To raise more money, he also reportedly sold business shares corresponding to almost double the amount of Class A Units of Mike’s Mobile Detailing owned by Aloris.

Santilli has been charged with one count of securities fraud, eight counts of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft. If convicted of all of these charges, Santilli could face a statutory maximum sentence of 182 years in prison.

He was arraigned in U.S. District Court in Rhode Island Tuesday and released on a $100,000 bond.

The FBI is investigating the case, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander B. Schwab of the Major Frauds Section is prosecuting the case out of the U.S. Attorney’s Central District of California office.